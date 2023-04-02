On 03/27/2023, Tr. Ellis stopped Steven Eaton (46) of Massachusetts for a license plate violation on the ME turnpike northbound in Arundel. He was operating a commercial box truck and Tr. Ellis conducted an inspection. Numerous violations were discovered including an inoperable brake. He was summonsed and placed out of service. The vehicle was towed.

On 03/29/2023, Tr. Foley stopped Crystal Roberge (39) in Wells for erratic operation. The investigation resulted in Tr. Foley arresting Roberge for Operating Under the Influence. Roberge refused to provide a breath sample and was summonsed for OUI.

On 03/29/2023, Sgt. Pappas arrested Shonbriante Jolivette of Louisiana for Operating Without a License and Theft - Class B after she was found to be driving a stolen vehicle filed in Portland.

On 03/31/2023, Cpl. Ricci Cote stopped Mandisa Jackson (32) of Peru on the ME Turnpike northbound in Scarborough. She was summonsed for Attaching False Plates and her vehicle was towed away.