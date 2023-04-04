Beyond BookSmart Announces Innovative Parent-Inclusive Executive Function Coaching Service

Innovative coaching program that embeds ongoing parent support

Announcing an industry-first program that teaches parents about tools their child is learning, as well as ways to extend and amplify the effects of coaching.

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond BookSmart , a leading national and worldwide provider of online executive function coaching for children and adults since 2006, is proud to announce the launch of an industry-first service that actively involves caregivers in the coaching process. This groundbreaking approach is designed to ensure the best possible outcomes for children receiving 1:1 online coaching by teaching parents about the same tools and strategies their child is learning, as well as ways to extend and amplify the effects of coaching.Beyond BookSmart's new service is the culmination of extensive research demonstrating caregiver involvement's significant positive impact on children's executive function development. By directly engaging parents in the coaching process, the company aims to create a supportive, cohesive learning environment for both children and their caregivers, fostering lasting improvements in executive function skills.Beyond BookSmart president, Rachel Krompinger reveals the impetus behind this augmented coaching service. “Caregivers are in a unique position to help their kids apply what they’re learning in coaching to other areas of their lives. If a child has learned a strategy to cope with stress before taking a test at school, for example, a parent can support their child to use the same strategy to handle anxious feelings before a big game or a recital. We find that caregivers are eager to learn more about executive function and what they can do to encourage their children’s growth and independence. It’s especially impactful when they are provided 1:1 personalized support from an experienced coach on matters that are directly relevant to their family’s lives and needs.”For a cost of $235 per week, families will have access to the following services:- Weekly one-hour 1:1 coaching sessions for your child- Check-ins between sessions from your coach- Monthly 30-minute coaching progress sessions with caregivers In addition to these core services , families can also take advantage of a team of Executive Function consultants who provide additional support as needed throughout their child's coaching journey. The duration of the coaching program can range from 6 months to a year or more, depending on the child's needs and the family's goals.Beyond BookSmart is committed to using evidence-based approaches backed by its own rigorous research. With over 17 years of experience providing Executive Function coaching to thousands of children and adults, Beyond BookSmart continues to innovate and set new standards in the industry. To learn more about Beyond BookSmart's new parent-inclusive executive function coaching service or to schedule a consultation, visit beyondbooksmart.com or call or text 844-337-5455.About Beyond BookSmart:Beyond BookSmart is a premier provider of executive function coaching for children and adults. Founded in 2006, the company has helped thousands of individuals improve their executive function skills, leading to increased success in school, work, and daily life. Beyond BookSmart's team of expert coaches employs evidence-based strategies and techniques, backed by the company's ongoing research, to deliver lasting results. For more information, visit BeyondBookSmart.com.

