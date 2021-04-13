Executive Function Expert Releases Free Ebook to Help Adults Self-Manage & Achieve Their Goals
Michael Delman’s free ebook shares innovative Executive Function expertise, entrepreneurial success, & coaching wisdom to help adults realize their potentialNEEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Delman, Founder and CEO of Beyond BookSmart, the world’s largest Executive Function coaching company, has released a free ebook to help adults fully realize their potential through the cultivation and mastery of self-management skills. Based on insights gathered from thousands of clients that Delman and his company have helped, “Your Trail Map for Success: Mastering Executive Function Skills in Challenging Times” provides wisdom that is practical and proven to help individuals actually reach their goals.
Executive Function skills are self-management abilities that help individuals manage time, plan and prioritize tasks, organize materials, cope with stress, and stay focused on what matters. All of these areas are essential for setting and achieving goals. Yet many adults, particularly those with ADHD, struggle with their Executive Function abilities.
According to a recent study featured in Inc. Magazine, only 8% of adults achieve the goals they set for themselves each year. As many adults are anticipating a fresh start in a post-COVID-19 world, they are likely to find themselves setting ambitious goals for their career and personal lives. But the data is clear: most of these people will not follow through on their intentions. Delman’s ebook supports individuals in reaching their potential by providing guidance on Executive Function skills that they’ll need to cultivate in order to enact a realistic plan. In other words, readers will discover a trail map toward acquiring the skills that lead to success.
“I apply the metaphor of ski trails to organize these insights into various difficulty levels, “ Delman explains. “Whether you’re at the beginner stage, known as the ‘green circle’ level, and just want to develop a more productive routine, or if you’re at the more advanced ‘black diamond’ level because you are aiming for more ambitious goals, you’ll find practical advice that’s relevant to you.” Delman continues, “My hope is that this resource will provide individuals in all stages with the tools they need to actually make a real difference in their lives.”
"Your Trail Map for Success: Mastering Executive Function Skills in Challenging Times" is now available to download for free by clicking here.
About Beyond BookSmart: An Executive Function coaching company headquartered in Needham, MA, Beyond BookSmart has been working 1:1 with students and adults since 2006 to help them learn tools and strategies to be more effective in school, at work, and in their personal lives.
About Michael Delman: Michael Delman is an award-winning educator, author, and entrepreneur. In 2006 he founded Beyond BookSmart, which he has grown into the world’s largest Executive Function coaching company, as its CEO. Prior to that, Michael co-founded and was principal of McAuliffe Charter School in Framingham, Massachusetts. In 2018, he published his critically acclaimed book, Your Kid’s Gonna Be Okay: Building the Executive Function Skills Your Child Needs in the Age of Attention, and toured the country speaking with parents about how to help their children be productive and confident. A popular speaker at conferences, Michael has also been featured in The Times of London, CBS Boston affiliate WBZ TV, and dozens of media outlets across the country. Michael brings his unique combination of business acumen and an educator’s perspective to his visionary work. His passion is helping people discover their strengths, develop their confidence, and become more effective at whatever challenges they face.
