Barely Working from Home? Coaching Company Opens Division to Help Distracted Adults
Leading Executive Function coaching company’s new service, WorkSmart Coaching, now available online for adults who are struggling to stay focused and effective.NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond BookSmart, the world’s leader in Executive Function coaching, has announced the launch of a new company division, WorkSmart Coaching, which is dedicated to supporting adults of all ages in becoming effective and confident.
A pioneer in executive function coaching and online learning, Beyond BookSmart has 15 years of proven success in helping students reach their potential. The company’s evidence-informed approach to behavioral change and executive function development is now fully adapted to meet the unique needs of adults today.
The core skills that coaching develops in students - time management, sustained focus, stress tolerance, and organization - are the same skills that adults require to function with confidence in the workplace and their personal lives. Over the past several years, interest in adult coaching has increased dramatically. This trend has been compounded by COVID-19 closures and the digital migration of professionals. Now with most adult professionals working from home, many are finding themselves far less focused and productive, and more stressed than ever as they struggle to adapt to this new normal.
“When I first started this company 15 years ago, it was common to have a parent say that they wished they had a coach as a kid,” says Michael Delman, CEO and founder of Beyond BookSmart. “We've also always had adults ask if we'd be willing to coach them and began doing so about a decade ago. Recently, we've had a flood of such requests, which made it clear that we needed to establish a division specifically for adults. WorkSmart Coaching is designed to support the many adults who are struggling with self-management skills, particularly while working from home.”
To learn more about WorkSmart Coaching, you can visit them at their website or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Sean Potts
Beyond BookSmart
+1 5083958767
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn