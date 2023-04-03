Normont Motion Technology, Inc. relocating corporate headquarters to Marion County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Normont Motion Technology, Inc. (Normont), a leading industrial engineering company, today announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Marion County. The company’s $1.19 million investment will create 27 new jobs.

Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, Normont is a manufacturer of industrial, automotive and aerospace gas springs and shock absorber solutions. Normont designs, manufactures and delivers gas springs to customers around the world. In addition to gas springs, the company produces electromechanical lift systems, dampers and hardware components, serving the automotive, heavy truck and mechanical industries.

Relocating operations from Montreal, Canada to 520 Highway 76 in Marion, Normont plans to lease a facility that will serve as the company’s new corporate headquarters and the head regional office for the United States. The facility will include the company’s design, manufacturing, and logistics and warehousing operations.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Normont team should email resumes to the company.

QUOTES

“Our decision to move to Marion was an easy one. Marion has an experienced workforce, the county has been excellent to work with, and Marion’s location, so close to I-95, simplifies our logistics. The success of our Marion facility is critical to our future growth. I am looking forward to expanding and Normont being part of the Marion community for years to come.” -Normont Motion Technology, Inc. President John Struthers

“We are proud to welcome Normont Motion Technology, Inc. to South Carolina. Their investment into Marion County will not only help drive innovation but also bring new economic opportunities for the state and our people. We look forward to seeing their continued success here in South Carolina.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Normont joins the growing roster of international companies with corporate headquarters in South Carolina. We welcome Normont to Marion County and look forward to seeing their long-term success in the state.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"We are pleased to welcome Normont to Marion County and thank Normont for choosing to relocate its corporate headquarters here. As the momentum continues to build toward the EV sector in S.C., Marion County is excited to not only see another auto sector industry choose our county but also see that our investment into the future is a step in the right direction. We are excited to have Normont and look forward to the future of Marion County!" -Marion County Council Chairman John Q. Atkinson

FIVE FAST FACTS