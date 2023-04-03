Holistic Health Platform Focuses on Combatting Cognitive Decline

When individuals, or their loved ones are facing a cognitive health challenge, issues such as inflammation. lymph congestion and nutritional deficiencies are often overlooked”
— Dr. Patricia W. McCartney
FORNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s estimated that a new case of Dementia is diagnosed every 3 seconds. Research has reveled that cognitive decline may be prevented and managed and even resolved through lifestyle changes.
Since cognitive decline can begin as early as our 20s and can be present years before it is diagnosed the importance of maintaining our cognitive health should be a focus at any age.
“At Herb-n-Wellness we recognitive health requires a holistic approach. When individuals, or their loved ones are facing a cognitive health challenge, issues such as inflammation. lymph congestion and nutritional deficiencies are often overlooked,” according to Dr. Patricia W. McCartney, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, master herbalist, holistic health practitioner and cognitive wellness coach. McCartney explains that each of these, along with numerous other factors, can impact cognitive health.
The Role of Stress and Cognitive Distress
Numerous studies have documented the connection between stress and cognitive decline and the effect that stress has on our immediate and long-term cognitive functions, and our overall mental health, To address the underlying emotions, Herb-n-Wellness incorporates cognitive behavior therapy and neuroplasticity as a part of any cognitive protocol.
