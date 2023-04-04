Wellness Platform Blends Coffee and Cognitive Behavior Therapy

New Product Hopes to Help Clients Brew Wellness By the Cup
FORNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Herb-n-Wellness introduces Herb-n-Cups Coffee and CBT Kits. Inspired by a board certified naturopathic doctor and cognitive wellness coach. Each kit combines a choice of brain boosting or nerve calming herbal coffee blends, along with cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) tips, tools and coping techniques.
According to Dr. Patricia McCartney, founder of Herb-n-Wellness, “our mission to create a new and innovative way to support wellness. In our post pandemic world, we are facing a mental health crisis which is particularly problematic in our youth and younger adults. Using coffee as a vehicle to combine herbal medicine and cognitive therapy tools, provides our clients with a safe and non-threatening way to support their mental and emotional wellness.”
Although McCartney’s goal is to prevent mental and emotional distress, she recognizes that there is a large sector of society that may never seek professional help. McCartney hopes the kits will provide another form of support that may assist in their wellness journey. The kits are currently in production and will soon be available on a membership basis .
