Herb-n-Wellness Offers Cognitive Therapy and Complimentary Medicine Text Coaching

New Service Promotes Calm Amid Post Pandemic Mental Health Crisis
if a positive text can provide a daily dose of affirmation or encouragement, it may be just what the doctor ordered.”
— Dr. Patricia W. McCartney
FORNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Texting Wellness™ is the latest innovation by Herb-n-Wellness. a holistic health platform. The new service is intended to promote emotional and mental health in a post-pandemic era where a mental health crisis continues to grow globally.
The new service delivers daily text messages as part of a paid membership. For $9.99 per month, members will receive daily texts delivered to their phones. Content will range from positive psychology tips, cognitive behavior tools and resources, and even complimentary health recommendations.
"All of our content is evidence-based, backed by science, and proven to aid in the reduction of stress, to alleviate anxiety and promote wellness," according to Dr. Patricia W. McCartney, a board-certified naturopathic doctor cognitive wellness coach and founder of Herb-n-Wellness, McCartney understands that mental health is a complex issue and some people may need a more in-depth or formal type of coaching, which McCartney also offers. However, if a positive text can provide a daily dose of affirmation or encouragement, it may be just what the doctor ordered.
