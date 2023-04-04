CallCabinet extends Compliant Call Recording Solutions to Webex Calling and Webex Go

Webex Calling customers to advance business success with CallCabinet’s revolutionary, cloud-native call recording solutions.
— Amey Parandekar, Senior Director of Product Management for Webex Calling
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet today announced its seventh complete integration within the Cisco and Webex ecosystem, making it one of the few solutions to provide comprehensive integration for Cisco cloud, premise and contact center platforms.
Following the highly successful integrations with Cisco UCM, UCCX, UCCE, HCS, UCM-C Dedicated Instance and Webex Contact Center, CallCabinet continues its integration expansion into additional Webex solutions. Webex Calling and Webex Go customers can now benefit from CallCabinet’s future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting and quality assurance automation.
“It’s another significant milestone that speaks to our unrelenting commitment to advancing business success across platforms – supporting all the ways people communicate in today’s quickly evolving environment,” said Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet. “Having CallCabinet directly available within the Webex App Hub for rapid deployment to Webex Calling and Webex Go, supports our longstanding integration track record across Cisco platforms.”
CallCabinet’s solutions allow Webex Calling (Multi-Tenant and Dedicated Instance) customers to actively stay on top of what was said and how it was said during 100% of conversations, and enjoy single-pane-of-glass-views on all voice intelligence metrics specific to their organization.
“Compliant call recording is an essential component of any organization’s cloud collaboration strategy,” said Amey Parandekar, Senior Director of Product Management for Webex Calling. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with CallCabinet to give Webex Calling and Webex Go customers another option for compliant and comprehensive call recording and analytics.”
Organizations looking to modernize their customer and employee experience, mitigate security risks and continuously meet global compliance and data sovereignty standards, will benefit from CallCabinet’s end-to-end call recording solutions.
Whether in the world’s most heavily regulated industries or those needing to focus on improved customer experience, productivity, dispute resolution and elevated business intelligence, CallCabinet seamlessly complements the Webex Calling experience.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s revolutionary, compliance call recording solutions are enabling centralized and unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real-time.
We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting and quality assurance automation.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, polling, asynchronous video and customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex’s focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world’s leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.
