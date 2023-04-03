MDC invites volunteers to join Open Space STL and partners for the 2023 Confluence Trash Bash in the St. Louis area April 8

Submit Release
St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) joins the Open Space STL and its partners to invite the public to be part of the 2023 Confluence Trash Bash, April 8 happening at multiple locations in the St. Louis area.  Confluence Trash Bash partners for 2023 also include Missouri Stream Teams, Great Rivers Greenway, MSD Project Clear, St. Louis County Parks, and Earthways Center.  The event is sponsored by Missouri American Water and Spire. 

One of the largest annual cleanup efforts in the area, the Confluence Trash Bash is a chance to help clean up the rivers and creeks within the Lower Missouri River watershed. Volunteers can choose from multiple cleanup locations or storm drain marking sites within the watershed.  Site leaders will be present at each cleanup location to provide instructions and supplies, and to lead volunteers through the cleanup.

The event is free, and all volunteers will be provided with work gloves and trash bags to use for the cleanups.  Participants will also receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.  Volunteers must pre-register and complete a liability waiver to receive their free t-shirt, select a cleanup site, and help event organizers coordinate supplies.  Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to help with this Trash Bash, but children must have adult supervision.

During the 2022 Confluence Trash Bash, more than 300 volunteers picked up 8.915 tons of trash, cleared 109 tires, and marked 82 storm drains.

Volunteers are encouraged to come to North Riverfront Park afterward for a post-clean up picnic as well as the first annual Confluence Trash Bash Passport to Clean Water, an educational program for ages 5-18.  Learn about water quality and conservation with many environmental partners from across the region.

Volunteers to sign up in advance through Open Space STL’s volunteer platform at https://volunteer.openspacestl.org/.  Details about all 14 cleanup sites and opportunities are listed and include preregistration links.  Or contact 314-835-9225, or info@openspacestl.org.

