Live the 30A Lifestyle with Kolter Homes

The Gathering Place with the Gulf of Mexico in the distance.
Venice plan at NatureWalk at Watersound Origins.
Macro home plan at NatureWalk at Watersound Origins.
NatureWalk at Watersound Origins offers homes just two miles from the Gulf
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Living off 30A in Florida is popular for several reasons. One of the main reasons is the area's natural beauty and stunning coastline. A scenic highway along the Gulf of Mexico, the area around 30A is known for its white sand beaches, turquoise waters and picturesque beach towns. The laid-back and relaxed atmosphere appeals to people looking for a slower pace of life, whether that is a primary residence or a second home.
Kolter Homes offers NatureWalk at Watersound Origins, a gated community in Inlet Beach, Florida, just two miles from the Gulf of Mexico and 30A. Homes in this community overlook lakes or wetlands and range from two- to six bedrooms. Priced from the low $500,000s to the high $800,000s, the community is already 50% sold and extremely popular with Atlantans. Dozens of NatureWalk neighbors have moved from the metro area to enjoy all the community and area have to offer.
A multi-generational community, NatureWalk will be home to 465 families when complete. The resident-only clubhouse at NatureWalk opened last year. It features The Gathering Place with a fitness center, resort-style pool with sundeck, event lawn, firepit, tennis, pickleball, and playground. Residents also have full access to all of Watersound Origins’ community amenities.
A wide variety of activities and amenities are available in the area. There are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, including swimming, boating, fishing and hiking. The area also offers several state parks and nature preserves, which feature opportunities for birdwatching and wildlife viewing. Additionally, the area has plenty of restaurants, bars and shops and cultural attractions like art galleries and museums.
The 30A area known for its sense of community and tight-knit neighborhoods – like NatureWalk at Watersound Origins. Many of the communities in the area are designed to encourage socialization and interaction among residents, with features like community pools, parks and gathering spaces. There are also regular community events and activities, which help foster a sense of belonging and connection.
Whether looking for a place to retire, raise a family or enjoy a slower pace of life, 30A offers something for everyone.
About Kolter Homes
Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in homebuilding to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that serve both active adult and primary home buyers. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to its new homes.
Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with expected value more than $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Fla., The Kolter Group LLC with its affiliated entities is currently developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.TheKolterGroup.com.
