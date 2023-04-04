Verathon Launches Next Generation BFlex 2 Single-use Bronchoscopes

The BFlex 2 single-use bronchoscope portfolio includes four sizes of scopes.

Suction, Articulation, and Workflow Improvements to Empower Clinicians to Better Manage Routine and Emergent Airway and Bronchoscopy Procedures

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a global provider of medical devices and the company behind GlideScope®, announced the next generation of its single-use bronchoscope portfolio, the BFlex 2™ today. The BFlex 2 single-use bronchoscope portfolio includes four sizes of scopes and introduces new features to help clinicians better serve adult and pediatric patients across hospital departments.

BFlex 2 includes several features to improve suction performance, resulting in better suction versus the other leading single-use bronchoscope[1]. The new generation of BFlex also includes a redesigned suction port for easier specimen collection and a kink prevention feature for an uncompromised working channel. “Bronchoscopy plays a significant diagnostic and therapeutic role in the ICU. Advancements in the suctioning capability of BFlex help improve the efficiency of clinicians caring for those with pulmonary conditions” said Moira Galvin, VP & GM of Endoscopy. Additionally, BFlex 2 provides up to 30% more articulation compared to the previous generation[2]. This gives healthcare professionals more responsive maneuverability for cases requiring access to more challenging parts of the lungs.

The BFlex 2 single-use bronchoscopes offer other new workflow improvements including a protective sleeve to keep the scope and the workspace clean and a holder for easy access and convenient storage during cases. BFlex 2 builds on the solid foundation from the first-generation BFlex by providing brilliant visualization and dual capabilities of GlideScope video laryngoscopes and bronchoscopes in one Total Airway Solution. Furthermore, BFlex 2 bronchoscopes continue to integrate with Verathon’s magnetic QuickConnect™ cable for fast connections which further optimizes prep time for urgent procedures.

“BFlex 2 elevates the industry’s first-to-market Total Airway Solution by offering thoughtful workflow, suction, and articulation improvements to ensure clinicians have the tools they need to support routine and emergent airway and bronchoscopy procedures. These enhancements were centered around physician insights to optimize patient care which is central to Verathon’s values,” said Galvin.

In addition to workflow enhancements, BFlex 2 was designed with the environment in mind. By keeping the cable between the scope and monitor reusable, BFlex 2 cuts landfill waste up to half[3] compared to other single-use bronchoscopes on the market.

The BFlex 2 single-use bronchoscope platform is available in the US market. Click here to learn more information.

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company’s GlideScope video laryngoscopy and BFlex bronchoscopy solutions and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.verathon.com.

