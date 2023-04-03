Construction Industry Unites to Focus on Cultivating Inclusion: 3rd Annual Construction Inclusion Week Oct. 16-20, 2023

Announcing Third Annual Construction Inclusion Week: October 16-20, 2023
UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the date for Construction Inclusion Week 2023: October 16-20, 2023.
Construction Inclusion Week (CIW) amplifies awareness while celebrating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) throughout the industry to spearhead change. The third annual week provides educational and business resources for the construction industry, including office teams, craftworkers, and jobsite crews, as well as industry affiliates, including design/engineering partners, owners/clients, technology providers, associations, and educational
institutions. Registration details and sponsorship opportunities are available online at www.constructioninclusionweek.com.
Recently established as a 501(c)(6) organization, Construction Inclusion Week introduces new "Supporter” and “Ambassador” level sponsorship opportunities for 2023 while continuing free participation registration, which includes access to educational and planning resources. For additional details regarding sponsorship opportunities, email sponsorship@constructioninclusionweek.com.
Daily themes for 2023 include:
• Commitment & Accountability
• Belonging
• Supplier Diversity
• Workplace Culture
• Community Engagement
The construction industry's culture must become more inclusive to genuinely attract, retain, and develop the best talent and maximize supplier diversity. CIW encourages dialogue and cultivates conversations that help bring awareness to enhancing inclusion at all levels of the construction industry.
Materials for 2023 will include enhanced planning tools, facilitator guides, video content, and enriched curriculum resources. CIW 2023 leverages a DEI Maturity Assessment as a baseline for targeted engagement with the curriculum materials and enables future strategic implementation for industry firms.
Participating organizations will receive materials and resources to bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts for job sites, teams, and companies. Other offerings include in-person activities, such as networking events planned by industry organizations and associations nationwide. Registration is open online: www.constructioninclusionweek.com. For more information, email info@constructioninclusionweek.com.
Historically, the construction industry makes the most progress when members collaborate. The actions of individual firms may move the needle, but fostering sustainable and measurable change requires unity, a shared focus on achieving goals, and taking bold steps. In 2022, more than 3,000 firms nationwide participated in the second annual Construction Inclusion Week awareness effort.
Launched in 2021 by Mortenson, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., Clark Construction Group, Turner Construction, Gilbane Building Company, and DPR Construction, CIW 2023 welcomes the addition of Smoot DC to the organizing firms. Dan Johnson (CEO, Mortenson) and Ray Sedey (CEO and chairman, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.) serve as co-chairs for Construction Inclusion Week 2023.
About Construction Inclusion Week: Construction Inclusion Week is a 501(c)(6) entity responsible for the annual Construction Inclusion Week awareness campaign, intended to harness the collective power of general contractors, specialty contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and industry partners such as design firms, technology, owners, and educational institutions. The objective is to build awareness regarding improving diversity and inclusion in the construction industry. Construction Inclusion Week provides content and resources to share throughout the industry. Mortenson, McCarthy Building Companies, Turner Construction, Clark Construction Group, Smoot DC, Gilbane Building Company, and DPR Construction organize the annual effort.
