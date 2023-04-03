Monday, April 3

What you need to know about WA’s proposed $70B budget

For the past two weeks, state lawmakers have been rolling out tentative budget plans. It’s still early — and lawmakers are already making tweaks, but a clearer picture of state spending is beginning to emerge along with the cherry blossoms. Lawmakers are teeing up to spend somewhere in the ballpark of $70 billion over the next two years. With that kind of money, you could renovate Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena about 60 times — not accounting for inflation. Those billions will go to public services from highways to schools, and lawmakers plan to make big investments in housing and mental health care. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Rep. Lekanoff: Lawmakers must provide equity to charter school kids

Washington families have choices when it comes to schooling. Families can choose from traditional public schools, charter public schools, tribal compact schools, public magnet schools, online academies and more. While these choices are available, they are not equitable. While traditional public schools work for most, the reality is they don’t work for everyone. We should embrace opportunities to support all of Washington’s students. The alternative is hypocrisy highlighted by what we say about equity, and what we do. We have spent considerable time talking about equity and now is the chance to put our money where our mouth is. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

Under proposed bill, Washington state would pick up some fees for childcare centers

The state’s budget could include relief for childcare providers and their potential employees. Senate Bill 5316 would have the state cover costs for background checks, including fingerprinting, of applicants at childcare centers. Those cost about $57, said the bill’s prime sponsor, Sen. Claire Wilson, (D) Auburn. The bill would also cover annual licensing fees for daycare centers, $125 a year, and the licensing costs for in-home providers, $30 a year. She said the bill would help alleviate the state’s childcare shortage. Wilson said she is “feeling good” the bill will be included in the final budget being negotiated by state legislators this month. Continue reading at KING5.

Bellingham Herald

Hundreds gather in Olympia for national ‘Trans Day of Visibility’



Capital Press

Anti-dam activists flood listening session on lower Snake River dams

Columbian

Report finds affordable rent out of reach for many in Clark County

Clark County 179th interchange project on bumpy path through Legislature (Liias)

The Daily News

Longview Senator’s tow truck safety bill passes Legislature with unanimous support

Cowlitz County housing development up, but more needed to address shortage

Everett Herald

Deaf patients ‘deserve equal access to health care,’ but obstacles abound

A tax hike, a difficult compromise and a faulty Predict A Pen (Lovick, Keiser, Jinkins, Ramos)

Comment: Nonprofit offers access to free, low-cost medications

Comment: State must bolster poorly funded public defense system

Editorial: New stadium can make AquaSox star economic player

The Facts Newspaper

Session moves into final month, bills reach governor’s desk

Indian Country Today

Another legal challenge to Indian gaming

News Tribune

Tacoma looks to update its rental housing code and wants input on proposed changes

Olympian

Thurston County sheriff released from hospital after 2-car crash near Yelm on Sunday

Peninsula Daily News

District 24 legislators answer questions (Van De Wege, Tharinger, Chapman)

Gun ban approval sighted; court block said likely (Van De Wege, Tharinger, Chapman, Dhingra)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Amazon tripled spending on labor consultants in 2022 amid union push

These once-rare benefits are soaring in the post-pandemic world

Comcast to spend $280M for internet upgrades in Washington, Oregon

Seattle grows faster, more productive

Seattle Times

Southern resident orcas are visiting us less often, new study shows

It’s not just WA: There’s a nationwide push to build homes faster

WA bill to legalize psychedelics stalls, but pilot program still possible (Salomon)

Police nearly beat him to death. Six years later, he’s being prosecuted for it. Again.

Spokesman Review

Hospitals keep losing money, but lawmakers may soon pass a plan to help (Macri, Fitzgibbon)

Spin Control: Debate on Chinese American month asks, ‘What’s in a name?’ (Jinkins)

WA bill would make it easier for cities and counties to raise taxes for arts (Reed)

Getting There: Funding for Liberty Park land bridge included in state budget proposals, but design still likely years away

Vancouver Business Journal

Opinion: Now is the time to batten the hatches

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Here are the Washington hospitals still requiring masks after the mandate expires today

Police warn car owners of an increase in thefts after multiple in the Seattle area last weekend (Rolfes)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Assault weapons ban gets closer to passing in Washington, 9th state to enact if passed

KNKX Public Radio

Housing funds, public safety on negotiating table in final weeks of WA’s legislative session (Rolfes, Jinkins, Simmons, Farivar)

KXLY (ABC)

‘This is a reflection of that evolution’: WA mask order for healthcare, long-term care, correctional facilities ends Monday

Q13 TV (FOX)

King County Sheriff’s Office hosts gun buyback event in Burien

Crosscut

U.S. House Republicans halt plans to breach WA’s Snake River dams



MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor approves $970M levy to fund affordable housing projects

West Seattle Blog

FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Creek culvert troubleshooting not done yet