Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,327 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs HB 543 – Constitutional Carry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill (HB) 543 which strengthens Floridians’ Second Amendment rights by allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit. HB 543 goes into effect on July 1, 2023, making Florida the 26th state to enact Constitutional Carry legislation. 

 

“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Please see the attached transmittal letter here.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs HB 543 – Constitutional Carry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more