Governor Ron DeSantis Signs HB 543 – Constitutional Carry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill (HB) 543 which strengthens Floridians’ Second Amendment rights by allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit. HB 543 goes into effect on July 1, 2023, making Florida the 26th state to enact Constitutional Carry legislation.

“Constitutional Carry is in the books,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

