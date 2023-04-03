140 BROWNS TRACE RD JERICHO, TEMP SHUT DOWN

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

WILLISTON BARRACKS

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

140 BROWNS TRACE RD IN JERICO is TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN due to a crash/ REMOVAL OF A VEHICLE .

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.