RE: 140 BROWNS TRACE RD JERICHO, TEMP SHUT DOWN

ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN TO ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC.

140 BROWNS TRACE RD IN JERICO is TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN due to a crash/ REMOVAL OF A VEHICLE .

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.