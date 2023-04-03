RE: 140 BROWNS TRACE RD JERICHO, TEMP SHUT DOWN

There were 2,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,206 in the last 365 days.
ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN TO ONE LANE OF TRAFFIC.
Michelle Bulger
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
Phone: 802.878.7111
Fax: 802.878.3173
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
WILLISTON BARRACKS
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
140 BROWNS TRACE RD IN JERICO is TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN due to a crash/ REMOVAL OF A VEHICLE .
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
