Learn about barn owl studies in Missouri at April 18 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanks to research by MDC biologists and other experts, more information is being brought to light on the barn owl - a skilled, nocturnal predator.

People can learn about a 10-year research project conducted by MDC Natural History Biologist Rhonda Rimer at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “MDC Science: Barn Owl Biology Virtual Program.” This program will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 18. This program is designed for ages 12 and up. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191236

Barn owls are Missouri’s shortest-lived owl species, with an average lifespan of two years. To combat a short life, barn owl clutches regularly have seven eggs and up to three broods can be raised each year. These birds of prey are difficult to observe due to their nocturnal habits. Barn owls are well-equipped for night with adaptations like sharp vision and silent flight to help them locate and catch prey in darkness.

At the April 18 virtual program, Rimer will share what she and others who have worked with barn owls have learned about these interesting birds during years of research in southwest Missouri. She will also explain what it’s like to be a biologist with MDC and how her work affects the way people use resources. The presentation will be followed by a session where participants will get a chance to view a live barn owl from Dickerson Park Zoo as Rimer takes questions.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.