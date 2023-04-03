Entrex Carbon Offset Company files Reg A “CO/SETT” with the SEC

Entrex Carbon Offset Company, LLC has filed its initial Reg A securities filing with the SEC – (UNQUALIFIED – pending SEC response and qualification).
The CO/SETT innovation allows owners to retire carbon offset dividend income against carbon offset expense — neutralizing their associated expense while also mitigating their carbon footprint”
— Stephen H. Watkins
BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Offset Company, LLC has filed its initial Reg A securities filing with the SEC – (UNQUALIFIED – pending SEC response and qualification).
“We see our patent pending CO/SSET as a paradigm shift for the ESG community,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Offset Company. “When and if the SEC qualifies the offering, we hope to build a vibrant trading market for CO/SETT buyers and investors. Owners receive their annual carbon offset dividend to neutralize their income statements while neutralizing the environment. This Reg A filing shall replace the existing Reg D offerings when and if qualified”.
“The CO/SETT innovation allows owners to retire carbon offset dividend income against carbon offset expense — neutralizing their associated expense while also mitigating their carbon footprint,” Watkins continued. "It offers companies a win-win carbon neutrality solution with income statement bottom line benefits."
“Entrex’s regulatory and security mindset created a whole new category of products for the voluntary carbon market — they are exclusive in offering renowned Wall Street oversight and research of the underlying projects and carbon offset securities — which brilliantly offer buyers and traders comfort without the historical underwriting of projects and offsets firms have had to do in the past,” said George D. Sullivan, CEO of Net Zero Analysis and Design Corp.
Entrex Holding Company, LLC (EHCo, LLC) was founded in 2001 as a capital market system for entrepreneurial companies. The company establishes regulatory-compliant niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents in originating, structuring, placing, trading, settling and servicing securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry leaders, Entrex platforms allow investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities by geography, sector or commodity. Entrex Carbon Market, LLC, a majority owned entity of EHCo, LLC, merged with RGLG in 2022. Entrex Carbon Offset Company, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Entrex Carbon Market.
Stephen Watkins
Entrex Holding Company
+1 954-856-6659 email us here
Introduction to CO/SSET Carbon Offset Dividend Securities
You just read:
Entrex Carbon Offset Company files Reg A “CO/SETT” with the SEC
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Stephen Watkins
Entrex Holding Company
+1 954-856-6659
email us here