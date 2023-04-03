Hire Day Orlando is This Thursday (April 6th) at Amway Center Featuring 6,000 Jobs and 120 Employers
The labor market is changing in Central Florida. The good news is Central Florida employers need to hire at all levels and many of these companies look forward to meeting job seekers face to face!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention job seekers in the Central Florida area! Hire Day Orlando, the largest job fair and career expo in the South, is taking place this Thursday, April 6th, 2023, at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando. With over 120 employers offering a combined 6,000 job opportunities, this event is a must-attend for anyone looking to advance their career in Central Florida.
— Roger Lear, President OrlandoJobs.com
According to Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com, "Hire Day Orlando brings jobs, community partners, career experts, and resume reviews all together at the Amway Center. Job seekers meet LIVE recruiters and get to make a first impression in real time!"
This event offers an incredible opportunity to meet face-to-face with recruiters and make a lasting impression. Lear states, "we know applying to a job online and never hearing back from the employer frustrates job seekers, and this event allows everyone to make a live first impression!"
In addition to job opportunities, attendees can also take advantage of free professional headshots, resume reviews, and powerful career sessions from career experts and community partners who bring resources to help job seekers in many ways.
With free parking at the GEICO Garage, this event is both easy and convenient for job seekers to attend without worrying about additional expenses. Lear states, "Hire Day Orlando is a special day for the Orlando region. We are fortunate to have world-class employers alongside our community partners and numerous free resources to connect job seekers with fantastic jobs."
Take advantage of this exciting opportunity! Register for Hire Day Orlando today at www.HireDayOrlando.com and upload your resume to get ahead of the game. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!
OrlandoJobs.com is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 40,000 visitors per month and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with numerous organizations including Florida Citrus Sports, Athletic Connections, Central Florida Employment Council, Jobs Partnership and many more.
