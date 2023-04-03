Hoodies4Healing Celebrates the Season of Giving by Serving 300 Foster Families and 300 Unhoused over the Easter weekend

RoseMary Tucker serving the unhoused in Houston Hoodies4Healing Serves Hot Meals to God's Children Hoodies4Healing Served 40,000 meals and receives donations to serve more people

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hoodies4Healing is doing it again with back-to-back fellowships, setting the stage for a double blessing for the hundreds of souls in need. On Saturday, April 8, 2023, founder RoseMary Tucker and her team of dedicated good Samaritans will pitch their tents and put up their tables at 18039 FM 529 Rd. Suite D, Cypress, TX 77433. This event will honor and say thank you to the foster parents who give of themselves in the community to help precious little children.

Hoodies4Healing is highlighting this spectacular outing in coordination with powerhouse, Dr. Candace Matthews, National Minister of Politics and Quanell X, leader of the New Black Panther Nation. There will be food, live music, and a festive atmosphere to celebrate the goodness of God.

The very next day on Easter Sunday, April 9th, RoseMary and the Hoodies4Healing team will assemble again. This time at 95 North Hamilton St., right across from the Star of Hope (1811 Ruiz St, Houston, TX 77002) in the adjacent parking lot. This is their regular spot for serving the homeless every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. rain or shine. The two mega events combined will feed 600 plus people.

RoseMary describes herself as a “voice for the homeless, hungry, and hurting.” According to RoseMary, “It takes just one person to be that smile.” Her God-inspired ministry, Hoodies4Healing, has served over 40,000 of God’s people since November 2020 and is gaining speed for 2023.

Hoodies4Healing is soliciting volunteers and donations for these much-needed outreach events. A monetary gift of just $20 (the cost of a fast-food meal) donors can provide a sumptuous hot meal to a downtrodden, hungry soul, and encourage them along the way. Also, many hands make light work. Hoodies4Healing would appreciate any time or talent that volunteers can give, any caterers who want to donate food to make these two events a huge success.

For more information, please contact RoseMary Tucker at Phone: 346-462-1601 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com or visit Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com.

