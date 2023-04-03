Submit Release
03/04/2023

40

On April 3, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev met with the Deputy Director of the Policy Analysis and Public Relations Division of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Fedor Klimchuk and Deputy Head of the Section for Co-financing and Partnerships Igor Kondratyev.

During the meeting, the parties highly appreciated the active cooperation of Turkmenistan with UNODC, discussed the implementation of national, regional and global UNODC programs to combat drug trafficking. In addition, issues related to the Joint Work Plans for 2023 were considered.

The sides noted the joint successful holding of the 55th Session of the Subcommission on Illicit Drug Trafficking and Related Matters in the Near and Middle East on November 22-25, 2022 in Ashgabat, including the significance of the results of the session.

The parties paid attention to the results of the 66th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs, held in Vienna on March 13-17, 2023.

An exchange of views took place on cooperation in the field of strengthening borders and customs, which is one of the main areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNODC.

In the context of discussing cooperation in the field of combating human trafficking, UNODC offered assistance in developing a new plan for 2023-2025, due to the completion of this National Plan.

In frames of the meeting were also considered new ways for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNODC and the possibility of organizing joint events.

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with a UNODC delegation

