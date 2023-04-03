Global Music Artist Intelligent Diva Unveils Debut Self-Help Guide for Aspiring Musicians

Intelligent Diva, an author, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, has released a powerful resource for any budding musician looking to achievTie success.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Diva, the global independent music artist and entrepreneur, née Chincia Kenner, is pleased to announce the release of her debut Kindle eBook, "Self Help Guide to Starting a Music Career as An Independent Music Artist." This instructional guide is a result of her personal experience and the numerous questions she has received from independent music artists and entrepreneurs working in the professional side of the industry. The book is now available on Amazon and offers valuable insights and practical tips for those who want to succeed as an independent music artist.

"I'm excited to release this eBook, which is the culmination of years of experience and knowledge," said Intelligent Diva. "My goal is to help independent music artists navigate the challenging terrain of the music industry and achieve their dreams. I am confident that this guide contains valuable knowledge, strategies, and hands-on guidance that will benefit anyone embarking on a career in the music industry."

Intelligent Diva's Self-Help Collection provides practical guidance for entrepreneurs working on the professional side of the music industry. The first release from this comprehensive series of self-help guides focuses on assisting independent artists in building their careers and emphasizes the importance of treating a music career as a business.

This premier book in the collection is aimed at independent musicians who want to launch a career in music. Each chapter in the release will teach readers the fundamentals of becoming a musician.

Intelligent Diva is enthusiastic about the release of the initial eBook in the series and encourages all aspiring musicians to visit the Amazon Kindle store to purchase a copy and embark on their path to success.

About Intelligent Diva: Intelligent Diva, born as Chincia Kenner, is a global independent music artist and entrepreneur. She owns two independent record labels and her own publishing company.

CONTACT: Please contact us to learn more about Intelligent Diva, her Kindle eBook, "Self Help Guide to Starting a Music Career as An Independent Music Artist," or to schedule an interview.

Website: https://intelligentdivamusic.com/

Email: Intelligentdivamusic@gmail.com

Instagram: @intelligentdivamusic