TRAKAmerica (“TRAK”) Announces Roxanne Bartley as its first Chief Revenue Officer

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TRAKAmerica (“TRAK”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Roxanne Bartley as its first Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Roxanne will be responsible for accelerating and scaling company revenue and will lead global sales, as well as Marketing and Branding. Roxanne brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. She has more than two decades of proven expertise in leading high-performance revenue generation teams that deliver results for both clients and the business.

Prior to joining TRAK, Roxanne was the Chief Executive Officer at Bartley Ventures LLC where she led sales, marketing, and customer success initiatives, doubling the company’s annual recurring revenue year-over-year. Additionally, she previously held executive positions at several ARM companies such as RemitterUSA, Alpha Recovery, DebtResolve, KCA Financial Services and Harris and Harris, where she successfully scaled each business and delivered significant revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Roxanne Bartley to our team,” said Vincent Iacono, CEO. “With Roxanne’s extensive experience in the ARM space and impressive track record of driving revenue growth, we are confident that Roxanne will help us to achieve our growth objectives and build on our position as the industry leading provider of Accounts Receivable Management services.”

Based in Bonita Springs, FL, TRAK is a leading provider of outsourced legal recoveries to credit issuers and financial institutions. The Company utilizes a proprietary technology-enabled workflow management and data-analytics platform to provide a prioritized, streamlined and compliance-driven solution for consumer receivables. TRAK’s national legal network of law firms collects hundreds of millions in charged-off receivables on behalf of blue-chip clients annually. The Company’s legal-focused strategy generates an industry leading return on investment versus all other recovery methods.”