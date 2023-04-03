CRYOTAPE-PRO NOW AVAILABLE TO PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES AND TEAMS WORLDWIDE

Long-awaited, non-CBD version of popular athletic tape now available to pro- and college sports programs to aid in pain relief and support performance
I invented CryoTape and CryoTape Pro to help athletes get the benefits of both pain relief and recovery topically without any damaging side effects.”
— Dionne McGinn, Founder
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dionne McGinn, founder of CryoTape, a popular kinesiology tape for athletes of all levels and abilities, today announced the launch of her newest product, CryoTape Pro. The latest version offers similar benefits to CryoTape original, without CBD as an active ingredient. The new tape is latex-free and consists of menthol, arnica, magnesium, and one other proprietary natural ingredient. It offers a better solution for high performers, as well as professional and college athletes that need direct pain relief and support and prefer not to use CBD.
Although use of cannabidiol (CBD) is permitted among competitive athletes according to the World Anti-Doping Agency, all other cannabinoids are still prohibited in competition. Many athletes, trainers and coaches prefer not to risk the chance of being disqualified from competition and will seek alternate solutions. Due to the overwhelming demand for a non-CBD version from athletes and trainers she works with, McGinn and her team produced a sister product that yields the same, if not improved results from the original.
“Research shows the destructive effects on the digestive system of continuous ingestion of NSAIDs over time,” noted McGinn. “When it comes to high performance, athletes should never have to worry about digestive ailments caused by overuse of NSAIDS or the troubling side effects from steroid injections.” She continued, “I invented CryoTape and CryoTape Pro to help athletes get the benefits of both pain relief and recovery topically without any damaging side effects.”
McGinn unveiled CryoTape Pro at Cryocon 2023 in Dallas last month and sold out. That demand, coupled with samples she offered in the product’s Beta phase earlier this year, have generated orders across the U.S. and internationally in Dubai, the UK and Europe.
Rolls come in 20 pre-cut strips and retail for $24.99/roll. Wholesale and team pricing available on request. To order or for more information, visit www.cryotaperecovery.com
CryoTape and CryoTape Pro will be available for purchase at the Boston Marathon Expo, starting Friday, April 14th-Sunday, April 16th at the Hynes Convention Center, 900 Boylston Street, Boston.
In addition to both CryoTape and CryoTape Pro, McGinn offers a range of professional services from keynote speaking and consulting engagements to educational workshops on how best to use the tape and provide nuanced care for athletes on a deeper level. To learn more about Dionne, click HERE.
