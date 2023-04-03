Warren County parking-only rest area set to reopen April 17

There were 2,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,796 in the last 365 days.
Posted on: April 03, 2023
AMES, Iowa – April 3, 2023 – The parking-only rest area on southbound Interstate 35 in Warren County near Saint Charles is set to reopen Monday, April 17 at 9 a.m.
The rest area had been closed over the winter months due to safety concerns about larger vehicles navigating the sloped entrance and exits to the area.
#
Contact: Steve McMenamin at 515-239-1680 or steven.mcmenamin@iowadot.us