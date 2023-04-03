Submit Release
Warren County parking-only rest area set to reopen April 17

Posted on: April 03, 2023


AMES, Iowa – April 3, 2023 – The parking-only rest area on southbound Interstate 35 in Warren County near Saint Charles is set to reopen Monday, April 17 at 9 a.m.

The rest area had been closed over the winter months due to safety concerns about larger vehicles navigating the sloped entrance and exits to the area.

Contact: Steve McMenamin at 515-239-1680 or steven.mcmenamin@iowadot.us

