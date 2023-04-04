SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with The Cincinnati Bengals for Market Access Support

SCCG Partners with Cincinnati Bengals

the Bengals have selected SCCG Management to assist in a market access process for a second “skin”, or branded mobile sports book partner.

The Bengals team have a vision for their organization that is positive, and growth focused -- we are honored to have been asked to be a part of it again.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In July, 2022, SCCG Management facilitated the agreement which led the Cincinnati Bengals to name Betfred USA Sports as their official sports betting partner. Following up on the success of that partnership, the Bengals have selected SCCG Management and its founder and CEO, Stephen A. Crystal, to assist in a market access process for a second “skin”, or branded mobile sports book partner, to further extend the Bengals brand into the sports wagering community.

Said Crystal of the Bengals engagement, "We couldn't have found a better partner than the Cincinnati Bengals to showcase the growth of our sports marketing division. The Bengals team have a vision for their organization that is positive, and growth focused -- we are honored to have been asked to be a part of it again.”

SCCG Management will work closely with the Bengals management team in order to find an additional partner whose brand, technology and reach works beneficially for their organization and fans. Stephen Crystal refers to this process as, “positive interactive engagement”, which helps ensure that throughout negotiations, the parties walking down the path to partnership, remain well-aligned.

This process has resulted in a number of successes in the sports marketing space over the last two years. The milestones include sponsorship agreements with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos and the Iowa Cubs; a business development partnership with the Northwoods Baseball League and the American Cornhole League; a consultation agreement with Major Arena Soccer League; a data distribution and co-development strategic partnership with America Ultimate Disc League, and a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports to leverage data, content and engagement.

ABOUT CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Cincinnati Bengals are a professional American football team based in Cincinnati, Ohio. They were established in 1968 and currently play in the North division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL).

https://www.bengals.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

"CONTACT"