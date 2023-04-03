Chuck D Drops New Album <i>We Wreck Stadiums</i>

03 Apr 2023

Livin' Loud As the world gets excited for another thrilling season of baseball, Chuck D has released a new album celebrating the great American pastime with similar cover artwork recently being featured in his newest book,

We Wreck Stadiums celebrates some of the baseball greats and the undeniable impact they've had on the game and the world, with the title track including other Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, DMC, Rahiem and Kid Creole of The Furious Five. Find out more about the album here Originally written as MLB-TV promos,celebrates some of the baseball greats and the undeniable impact they've had on the game and the world, with the title track including other Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, DMC, Rahiem and Kid Creole of The Furious Five. Find out more about the album

'It's a father and son connection. That love of baseball, that was our time together. Anything that happens in the game of baseball, especially for those recognisable names... man, it strikes a chord in me.' - Chuck D



