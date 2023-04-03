Chuck D Drops New Album <i>We Wreck Stadiums</i>

As the world gets excited for another thrilling season of baseball, Chuck D has released a new album celebrating the great American pastime with similar cover artwork recently being featured in his newest book, Livin' Loud.
Originally written as MLB-TV promos, We Wreck Stadiums celebrates some of the baseball greats and the undeniable impact they've had on the game and the world, with the title track including other Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, DMC, Rahiem and Kid Creole of The Furious Five. Find out more about the album here.
'It's a father and son connection. That love of baseball, that was our time together. Anything that happens in the game of baseball, especially for those recognisable names... man, it strikes a chord in me.'- Chuck D
Chuck D commentates and illustrates the impact that the sport has had on his life in Livin' Loud, while sociopolitical compositions explore issues that continue to shape our culture today. His artworks of Public Enemy and Prophets of Rage give the viewer further insight into the career of a cultural revolutionary.
