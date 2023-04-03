James Babin Joins the Team at Bayou Technologies

James Babin, a Lake Charles native, graduated from Barbe High School in 1996 and from McNeese State University in 2002 with his BS in Marketing and Management. He grew up around business technology solutions as he watched his parents create ASI Office Systems, which he started working for after graduating from McNeese. He brings a wealth of knowledge with him in his new role as Client Liaison. “With the evolving technology landscape, I’m excited to provide a full suite of business technology solutions through Bayou Technologies.”
James has served in a few organizations, joining Fusion Five in 2009, where he was elected to the board in 2010 and served in various committees and roles on the board until he became chair in 2016. He was also the Graduate of Leadership Southwest Louisiana and was elected to the Arts Council Board in 2012, where he served in various committees and positions on the executive board and becoming President in 2015.
James and his wife have been married since 2002 and have two daughters; one attending Our Lady Queen of Heaven School and the other who is completing her freshman year at McNeese State University. He states, “family is everything to me and I feel like without their continuous love and support I would not be where I am today”.
Bayou Technologies provides modern solutions encompassing technology, cybersecurity, communications, and marketing to businesses in Lake Charles and all of Louisiana and Texas. We offer our clients a variety of services, providing exceptional products, services, and support. Business customers can depend on Bayou Technologies to keep their systems running, data safe, and employees in contact with each other and their customers. The marketing and advertising services Bayou Technologies provides will increase sales to existing customers and attract new ones to the business. For more information on how Bayou Technologies can help your business, call 337-214-1172.
