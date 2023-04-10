Syntrio Announces Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Advisory Council

Tammy Bryant, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy, Syntrio
Esteemed and experienced practitioners will influence Syntrio’s industry-leading DEI program
This council will ensure that we continue to provide the world and our customers with the most modern, sustainable, and aspirational program possible.”
— Tammy Bryant, VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy, Syntrio
DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the formation of a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Advisory Council. The member-led council provides input and guidance for Syntrio’s DEIB learning solutions and product strategy.
The DEIB Advisory Council works closely with Syntrio’s management team and a diverse customer group to advance Syntrio’s DEIB learning solutions, which includes online training courses, instructor-led and train-the-trainer workshops, program assessment tools, employee voice and feedback tools, and customer engagement resources. Specifically, the council will:
• Influence Syntrio’s DEIB Strategy and Infrastructure.
• Collaborate regarding industry best practices related to DEIB learning solutions.
• Create a repository of industry resources and materials (e.g., articles, white papers, webinars, roundtables, blog posts, and customer success stories).
• Evaluate and address the universal DEIB trends and challenges.
Charter members of the advisory council include industry thought leaders and practitioners from Syntrio customers across a broad range of industries and geographies:
Scott Blair, Senior Director for DEI, B. Braun Medical, Inc.
Tammy Bryant, Vice President, DEI, Syntrio and Advisory Council Chair
Julie Felix, Global Director of Inclusion, IDEX Corporation
Marveen Hart, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Freeman Company
Patricia Leonard Hartwell, Senior Director Human Resources, B. Braun Medical, Inc.
James Prysock, DEI Consultant, American Electric Power Company, Inc.
Laterrica Shelton, National Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Encompass Health
Douglas Terry, SVP Human Resources, TransCore
"We’re honored to have the support of these innovative and experienced industry professionals," said Tammy Bryant, Vice President, DEI Strategy, Syntrio. "Syntrio has made significant progress bringing to market the industry’s leading DEI program strategy and this council will ensure that we continue to provide the world and our customers with the most modern, sustainable, and aspirational program possible.”
Syntrio’s DEI program strategy includes hundreds of learning assets that include communication tools, micro and foundational elearning courses, and in-person and virtual workshops that enable customers to create a curriculum that aligns with their mission, vision, and shared values. Central themes of the program are to communicate organizational values in aspirational and creative ways and recognize DEI as a unique source of strength when organizations leverage their differences.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, high-value and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform, reporting hotline and case management system, and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills, Cybersecurity and Hotline Learning. For more information visit syntrio.com.
