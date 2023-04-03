Centraleyes Launches the First of its Kind Higher-Ed Cyber Risk Program in Collaboration with FSU

Centraleyes announces another amazing Corporate Social Responsibility initiative targeting Higher Education Institutions.
We are excited to be at the forefront of helping solve this shortage, partnering with some of the top institutions in the US”
— Yair Solow, Centraleyes CEO
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The key objective is to bring hands-on training and experience on best practices and the key role of technology to the future leaders of Cyber Risk and Compliance
Centraleyes announces another amazing Corporate Social Responsibility initiative targeting Higher Education Institutions to give back to the community, help train future leaders of cyber security, and raise awareness on the importance of cyber risk management.
The collaboration with Florida State University (FSU) is the new addition to a wider program aimed at global Higher Education institutions. This program provides access to exclusive content and next-generation software to further enhance the hands-on training these institutions are providing their students. Another objective of the program is to better prepare students for the real-world challenges cybersecurity professionals face on a daily basis.
FSU has partnered with Centraleyes to leverage the company’s cutting-edge technology and deep expertise in the cyber risk management space. This partnership will provide students with unique hands-on access, giving them practical experience that will exponentially increase their knowledge and understanding of the space, better equip them to join the workforce, and give them an advantage that will land better job offers, faster.
This initiative comes at a crucial time when a big global manpower shortage is present in the cyber risk and compliance space. Even with the cybersecurity workforce reaching an all-time high, there is still a global shortage of 3.4 million workers in this field (according to a 2022 Cybersecurity Workforce Study released last quarter).
Centraleyes’s CEO, Yair Solow, says: “We are witnessing a real change over the past 24 months where the majority of mid to large enterprises have dedicated staff for cyber risk and compliance functions. What this means is there will be a continuous surge in demand for cyber risk professionals, and we are excited to be at the forefront of helping solve this shortage, partnering with some of the top institutions in the US”.
The collaboration with Centraleyes gives FSU the advantage of helping its students “hit the ground running” as these students will graduate with practical, hands-on experience, giving them a much greater impact from day one.
About Centraleyes:
Centraleyes is a next-generation GRC platform that gives organizations an unparalleled understanding of their cyber risk and compliance. The platform addresses the main pain points of GRC by providing no-code deployment with single-day implementation and onboarding, automation and orchestration of data collection and analysis, and real-time dashboards and reports that enable its customers to make smarter strategic decisions. This is truly cyber risk management reimagined.
About FSU
One of the nation's elite research universities, Florida State University preserves, expands, and disseminates knowledge in the sciences, technology, arts, humanities, and professions, while embracing a philosophy of learning strongly rooted in the traditions of the liberal arts and critical thinking. FSU's welcoming campus is located on the oldest continuous site of higher education in Florida, in a community that fosters free inquiry and embraces diversity, along with championship athletics, and a prime location in the heart of the state capital.
