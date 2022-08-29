Centraleyes Adds ISO 22301 to its Extensive Framework Library
Centraleyes announces the addition of the ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management Framework to its expanding framework library.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISO 22301 is an international standard for Business Continuity Management. It offers a step-by-step guide to establishing and maintaining an efficient business continuity management system. This helps to protect a company from a variety of possible threats and disturbances.
The Centraleyes platform includes an ISO 22301 questionnaire that assists you in compiling, evaluating, and identifying gaps. Once the holes have been identified, the platform’s proprietary risk engine can generate automated actionable remediation tasks, informing the team about what they need to do.
With the implementation of this business continuity standard, an organization can achieve four important business benefits: comply with legal requirements, achieve marketing advantage, reduce dependence on individuals, and prevent large-scale damage.
ISO 22301 demonstrates that an organization has adopted a BCMS (business continuity management system) that meets the standard’s specifications. The certification ensures that the organization will be able to cope in the event of a disturbance.
Centraleyes provides companies with complete visibility into their business continuity management and ISO 22301 compliance, enabling them to save time and money while obtaining more accurate data.
The Centraleyes platform automates and orchestrates all of the manual tasks required for ISO 22301 compliance including data collection, analysis and remediation. The platform’s remediation center will clearly display where to focus your efforts and which steps are needed to achieve full compliance.
Michelle Offir Geveye
Centraleyes
+ +1 212-655-3023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other