Centraleyes Integrates the South African Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) with its GRC Platform
Centraleyes announces the addition of the South African data privacy framework, the Protection of Personal Information Act, to its expanding framework library.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POPIA establishes a minimal baseline for privacy regulation in all industries. It applies to those who are based in South Africa as well as those who are only processing data in the country.
The Centraleyes platform automates and orchestrates all of the manual tasks required for POPIA compliance including data collection, analysis and remediation. The newly integrated questionnaires cover all areas of POPIA compliance and can act as the basis of an organization’s personal information impact assessment. The platform’s remediation center will clearly display where to focus your efforts and which steps are needed to achieve full compliance.
POPIA ensures the protection of personal information and identity in South Africa. Compliance with POPIA increases trust and enables people to engage with businesses and organizations safely. Failure to comply with POPIA may result in hefty fines of up to 10 million Rand and possible prison time, depending on the severity of the instance.
By utilizing the Centraleyes platform to comply with POPIA, organizations can analyze and visualize their compliance progress with the touch of a button, gaining an unparalleled view of their risk and compliance levels with insights and actionable outputs.
Michelle Offir Geveye
Centraleyes
+1 212-655-3023
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other