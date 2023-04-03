Antea and InServe Mechanical Integrity Group Announce Service Partnership

Achieve seamless regulatory compliance with proven software and inspection expertise that aligns with all major regulatory standards (API, STI, ISO, OSHA, ESG).

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antea, a global leader in risk-based asset integrity management (AIM) software with 3D digital twin, has forged a partnership with InServe Mechanical Integrity Group, a provider of non-destructive evaluation (NDE), non-destructive testing (NDT) and risk based inspection (RBI) services in accordance with applicable codes, standards, and specifications.

The partnership integrates Antea’s globally trusted AIM and RBI technology with InServe Mechanical Integrity Group’s inspection expertise to enable end-to-end mechanical integrity management for operators in process, energy, and pharmaceutical industries.

InServe Mechanical Integrity Group provides an array of specialized inspection services, including remote visual inspection, NDT, NDE, RBI, coating services, bolted flange integrity, and storage tank inspections. Their team of engineers and subject matter experts are well versed in requirements to meet API 510, API 570, API 653, STI SP001, and more. They offer a vast range of innovative inspection techniques including water diving, drone inspection, industrial scaffolding, remotely operated vehicles, and rope access.

Antea is a globally trusted provider of AIM and inspection data management software that utilizes 3D Point Cloud and Digital Twin for instant visualization of asset conditions. Antea RBI has been globally validated by major regulatory bodies and is congruent with API 580 and API 581. The company’s range of software includes modules for Integrity Operating Windows (API 570) and pipeline integrity management (PIMS) and can be utilized for any type of asset in multiple industries. Antea’s digital twin enables a virtual, dynamic replica of a plant and all assets within it for smarter maintenance planning, remote access to critical data, predictive maintenance, and substantial savings averaging millions per year for operators.

In addition to applications for oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation, both Antea and InServe have recently been involved in innovative RBI applications for the pharmaceutical industry.

Owner operators of asset-intensive plants can leverage this partnership to facilitate end-to-end maintenance and inspection planning with seamless regulatory compliance. They can leverage sophisticated technology for instant and remote insights into the real-time conditions of their plant in order to establish smart inspection plans – and then capitalize on the proven expertise of InServe to facilitate those inspections. With both sides able to collaborate on findings and data, operators can leverage sophisticated analytics to elevate their maintenance to a prescriptive level, anticipating and preventing incidents before they occur.

“This partnership will enable our customers to combine the technology and software they trust from Antea with multiple expert inspection services from InServe MIG, enabling a complete end-to-end solution for their mechanical integrity programs, enhancing maintenance and inspection planning,” said Floyd Baker, VP of Antea Americas. “We are committed to providing the most value to our customers, and this partnership is a continuation of that commitment.”

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin and mobility. Since 1989, Antea has facilitated digital transformation for operators of process plants in the oil & gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries worldwide. The company’s innovative engineering and IoT technologies deliver one-click access to intelligent asset data for improved maintenance, reliability, and risk mitigation. Antea solutions are backed by data management services for complete support from implementation through to sustainable operations.



About InServe

InServe Mechanical Integrity Group is one of the nation’s fastest-growing service providers of specialty inspection services providing exceptional service to the Oil & Gas, Petro/Chem, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Energy markets within all regions of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and abroad. InServe MIG specializes in Risk-Based Inspection (RBI) Implementation, traditional Inspection services, Traditional and Advanced NDE/NDT, 3D scanning, Engineering, and Consulting Services. We are one of the few data-driven field service providers in our industry. We understand the dynamic and bridge the gap between field personnel/services and utilizing data to help decision-makers in their day-to-day roles.