Interstate 29 Reopened Across South Dakota (Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Update #2)

For Immediate Release:  Saturday, April 1, 2023

Contact:  Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155 

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 29 is reopened to traffic as of 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Travel Conditions:

  • Due to the freezing rain, snow accumulations, and high winds experienced over the last 24 hours; travelers should expect to encounter ice and snow covered roads.
  • Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.
  • Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.
  • Do not use your cruise control.

No Travel Advisories continue to be in place in the northeastern corner of the state at this time.

SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.org for this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

   

