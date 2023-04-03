Interstate 29 Reopened Across South Dakota (Saturday, April 1, 2023 – Update #2)

For Immediate Release: Saturday, April 1, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 29 is reopened to traffic as of 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Travel Conditions:

Due to the freezing rain, snow accumulations, and high winds experienced over the last 24 hours; travelers should expect to encounter ice and snow covered roads.

Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.

Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

Do not use your cruise control.

No Travel Advisories continue to be in place in the northeastern corner of the state at this time.

SD511 Notifications: For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Sign up for customized notifications onhttps://sd511.org for this free service that allows you to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closure updates and travel advisories along routes of your choice.

