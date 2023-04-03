Telco Systems Expands Edgility Platform with Firewall, Router; Empowers Major Cost Savings vs. Leading Alternatives
Telco Systems releases Edgility Network Functions as part of its platform, enabling replacement of costly Cisco devices and enhancing connectivity at the edgeMANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Telco Systems today introduced Edgility Network Functions, integrated into the latest release of Edgility, the smart virtualization platform for edge computing. Edgility's Integrated Network Functions (INFs) layer offers a full feature set developed to significantly reduce the costs involved in deploying a considerable number of edge devices across massively distributed sites. The INF layer is designed to enhance connectivity at the edge, empowering businesses to build and deploy next-generation edge computing applications, simply and cost-efficiently.
This latest release of Edgility offers a comprehensive, cost-effective platform with built-in connectivity functionality, that includes virtual Next Generation Firewall (vNGFW), and virtual Router. The integrated connectivity capability enables businesses to considerably lessen investments in additional networking equipment and edge devices, significantly reducing Total Cost of Ownership compared to bundling costly Cisco devices with external virtual functions from Fortinet, Juniper and others. The platform offers seamless connectivity for data exchange and transmission between stand-alone sites, data centers, and network components, enabling the creation of workloads for edge computing.
"We are thrilled to introduce Integrated Network Functions as part of Edgility," said Ziv Koren, Chief Product Officer, Telco Systems. "Connectivity is a critical element of a successful edge computing deployment, that usually incurs substantial additional costs. With this release we continue to empower our customers to break free from costly legacy solutions, seamlessly connect all network components and significantly simplify the complexities of edge computing. We look forward to continuing this platform expansion with additional integrations.”
Edgility’s Integrated Network Functions provide businesses with the flexibility and scalability to build and manage edge computing deployments that can be customized to meet their specific requirements. The vNGFW enhances network security by protecting against cyber threats, while the vRouter enables businesses to optimize their network performance by managing and directing traffic flows to ensure efficient and reliable communication between devices and applications.
As more and more devices are connected to the network at the edge, businesses require a comprehensive and scalable solution that can manage the increasing volume of traffic and data flows. Edgility brings the cloud experience to the edge by simplifying the deployment, operation, and lifecycle management of complex workloads, across diverse site environments, and connecting them through any network to any data center or cloud provider.
About Telco Systems
Telco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks with powerful edge devices and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.
