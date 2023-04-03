BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ awarded Joint Commission Accreditation

BALANCE eating disorder treatment center located at 18 W. 21st St, 4th floor NY, NY 10010
Melainie Rogers, MS, RDN, CDN, CEDRD-S is the Founder and CEO of BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Standards Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality client care.
BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on January 23, 2023. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Standards spanning several areas, including client care treatment services, national patient safety goals, rights and responsibilities of the individual, among others.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a heathcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across various settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions, and rigorous standards,” says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “We commend BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients.”
“We are thrilled to be awarded The Join Commission Accreditation and strive to continue to be a Center of Excellence for our clients here in New York City.” Melainie Rogers MS, RDN, CDN, CEDRD-S Founder and CEO of BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™, Melainie Rogers Nutrition, llc & Redefining Wellness, llc.
“BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™’s executive team committed themselves to achieving Joint Commission Accreditation from their initial founding and always operated with the highest regard for quality client care. After years of dedication, we are honored and proud to see our hard work recognized with the Joint Commission Accreditation.”
BALANCE is a leading outpatient eating disorder treatment center located in the heart of New York City's Flatiron district. Dedicated to treating the spectrum of eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, compulsive overeating, and other disordered eating behaviors and body image issues, we believe in treating the whole person. BALANCE offers a range of outpatient services with an inclusive, holistic, intuitive eating and HAES-aligned approach.
