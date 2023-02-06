BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ Endorses Requests to Revise American Academy of Pediatrics Obesity Guidelines
New York City's distinguished eating disorder treatment center, BALANCE, finds the 2023 AAP obesity guidelines potentially do more harm than good.
Recommending weight loss to children and adolescents sets them up to develop disordered eating and eating disorders.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BALANCE, a premier eating disorder treatment center, has dedicated 14 years to treating the spectrum of eating disorders.
— Melainie Rogers, MS, RDN, CDN, CEDRD-S
BALANCE helps their clients develop a neutral relationship with food and their bodies by employing a Health at Every Size (HAES) and All Foods Fit treatment model. As eating disorder treatment specialists, BALANCE believes characterizing children based on size is destructive and can play a significant role in developing an eating disorder.
Eating disorders affect at least 9% of the population worldwide, and are among the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose[1].
BALANCE agrees with The Academy of Eating Disorders (AED), and The International Federation of Eating Disorder Dietitians’ (IFEDD) statements to rescind and revise the AAP's Clinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents with Obesity.[2]
BALANCE views the guidelines as flawed and lacking clear direction for medical providers who work directly with this high-risk population. Research shows that the onset of an eating disorder is highest during the transitional period from adolescence into young adulthood.[3]
BALANCE finds the most harmful implications of these new guidelines include:
▣ A continuation of weight discrimination from pathologizing body size.
▣ Insufficient research on long-term medication and surgery for children.
▣ A lack of emphasis on the importance of screening for eating disorders and providing clear direction in treatment when one is detected.
▣ An imbalanced perspective with little insight from eating disorder professionals or families with lived experiences.
BALANCE stands with the AED in respectfully requesting that the AAP Guidelines be revised with input from key stakeholders, including eating disorder professionals and individuals/families with lived experience in higher-weight bodies, to incorporate full eating disorder screening and referral; mitigation of weight stigma in the pediatric setting; and the limited data on efficacy and side effects of pharmacological and surgical interventions in youth.[4]
BALANCE is a leading outpatient eating disorder treatment center located in the heart of New York City's Flatiron district. Dedicated to treating the spectrum of eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, compulsive overeating, and other disordered eating behaviors and body image issues, we believe in treating the whole person. BALANCE offers a comprehensive continuum of care to any individual seeking outpatient treatment for an eating disorder and provides treatment for women, men, adolescents, LGBTQAI, nonbinary, and agender.
