BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ Returns Company Growth and Success to Alumni with a Special Event
Research results of symptom reduction after 12-weeks of outpatient treatment at BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™
An inaugural event for past program participants will hallmark BALANCE's proven success in treating eating disorders.
I have enormous gratitude for our team. The last few years have been precarious, but we pulled together, helped more clients than ever, and still maintained our excellent standard of care.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BALANCE, a premier outpatient eating disorder treatment center, achieved notable growth and positive impact from 2020 to date. The company has decided to channel its accomplishments back to the individuals it served in its IOP and PHP programs over the last few years.
— Melainie Rogers, Founder and CEO
Measuring up to the surge in demand for outpatient treatment of eating disorders, BALANCE reveals an across-the-board expanse.
From 2020 through 2022, BALANCE
▣ Caseloads increased by 33%
▣ Hired 44% more FTEs
▣ Expanded the facility's square footage by 60% to accommodate more small-group in-person program tracks while maintaining distancing protocols for Covid.
BALANCE maintained its gold standard of treatment throughout the company's growth. Data shows that, on average, behavioral symptoms of clients in BALANCE's intensive outpatient program decrease by 79% between admission and twelve weeks in the program.
BALANCE 2022 data revealed the following decreases in eating disorder symptoms between admission and discharge:
▣ Body Dissatisfaction = 14%
▣ Cognitive Restraint = 43%
▣ Restricting= 45%
▣ Bingeing= 50.5%
▣ Excessive Exercise= 66%
▣ Purging= 84%
To celebrate the company's outstanding accomplishments, BALANCE announced complimentary reassessments for December for alums and curated a special event to give back to their community on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the center. This unprecedented event for BALANCE's eating disorder recovery alums features Courtney Dowdell LCAT, RDT/BCT, CEDCAT, and Shana Spence MS, RDN, CDN, and other special guests for a panel discussion centered on the urgent need for wellness redefined.
Highlighting the space-limited event, BALANCE will share insight into their progress to change the wellness world for the better.
BALANCE is a leading outpatient eating disorder treatment center located in the heart of New York City's Flatiron district. Dedicated to treating the spectrum of eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, compulsive overeating, and other disordered eating behaviors and body image issues, we believe in treating the whole person. BALANCE offers a comprehensive continuum of care to any individual seeking outpatient treatment for an eating disorder and provides treatment for women, men, adolescents, LGBTQAI, nonbinary, and agender.
