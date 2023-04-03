MokaChat Announces Microsoft Teams Integration To Revolutionize Customer Service

This integration will allow businesses to engage with website visitors and streamline customer care and sales processes.

MALAGA, SPAIN, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MokaChat.com is shaking up the world of customer care and sales processes with its innovative new live chat widget. This widget integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, allowing businesses to chat with website visitors directly from Teams. This game-changer service makes it easier than ever for businesses to respond to their customers and website visitors.

As Microsoft Teams grows in popularity, businesses increasingly rely on it for communication and collaboration. MokaChat.com's live chat widget is the perfect solution to help businesses directly engage with their website visitors from Teams.

"We are thrilled to introduce MokaChat.com to businesses as a seamless solution to engage with website visitors directly from Microsoft Teams. Our focus on innovation, customization options, and upcoming artificial intelligence features will help businesses streamline their customer care and sales processes. We believe that MokaChat.com will be an invaluable tool for businesses looking to create personalized experiences for their customers.” says the team at MokaChat.com

With a range of customization options available, MokaChat.com's live chat widget can be tailored to match a business's branding. Businesses can choose from custom colors, logos, text, default responses, and tab styles. For even greater customization, all plans include a free JavaScript API, giving businesses complete control over the design of their widget.

The live chat widget streamlines customer care and sales processes by seamlessly integrating into a business's website. When a visitor initiates a chat session, MokaChat.com creates a dedicated thread for the conversation. The business's team will see a notification in their Microsoft Teams channel, and any of the operators can join in the conversation at any time.

MokaChat.com's live chat widget eliminates the need for businesses to keep multiple tabs open. With MokaChat.com, businesses can respond to customer inquiries in real-time, directly from Teams. Their commitment to innovation continues beyond the live chat widget. The company plans to include AI features shortly, further streamlining customer care and sales processes.

MokaChat.com is focused on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can drive economic growth. Adding the company's Teams app to a team is a breeze: select "Add to Teams" and choose "Install App" to get started. Businesses can add the MokaChat widget to their website by getting the widget code snippet from the MokaChat.com website.

In conclusion, MokaChat.com's live chat widget is a revolutionary tool for businesses looking to streamline their customer care and sales processes. With its seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, customizable features, and AI capabilities, MokaChat.com is a must-have tool for any business looking to stay ahead of the curve. Businesses can sign up for a free 30-day trial in under 5 minutes without needing to provide a credit card. To learn more and check to price, please visit the MokaChat.com website.