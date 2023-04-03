Poetry Book Gives Fresh Meanings Through Rhymes

Follow the Masterpiece of Words and Meanings in “Moonbeams and Poetry”
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Has poetry lost its luster? Well, with the digital age, storytelling is brought to visuals - of Youtube and videos, of social media and websites. If you think that poetry lost its luster, think twice. Read “Moonbeams and Poetry” before you say so.
The book “Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-Drawn” will bring to life the poetry that has seemingly lost its luster.
“This composition scuttles from there to here with unpronounceable spaces in between. I suggest you read it with a sense of youthful whimsy and curiosity,” Author Staudenraus says.
When asked about how the title came about, he says: “When I wonder why, after applying noteworthy effort, some idea just still isn't where I can grasp it, I tilt my face toward the night sky, look upward and across, seeking an audience with a moonbeam, hoping the answer is contained somewhere within its sheet of radiance, waiting to be revealed.”
Nicole Yurcaba of The US Review of Books writes, "Readers who are exploring poetry for the very first time will appreciate the easy initiation into verse that Staudenraus' writing and the vibrant imagery accompanying each poem offer. Thus, this engaging compilation of the author's work is a fun read for poets and readers of all levels and experiences."
Staudenraus was born in Portland, Oregon in 1944, and has compiled this anthology since the early 1970's. He is currently retired/BA degree from Central Washington University/U.S. Army veteran/has four grandchildren.
“Moonbeams and Poetry: For Those Whose Ears Are Pricked and Tongues That Are Long-Drawn” is now available on Amazon and other digital bookstores worldwide.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
