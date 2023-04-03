MICHAEL MARTIN: THE THRILLING ADVENTURE OF MICK AND MARIE

Author Michael Martin takes readers on an adventure of a lifetime.
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Martin composes an action-packed story that stars two main brave characters, Mickey Swift and Marie Sweet, a daring photographer and a cunning reporter who teams up to do the right thing for justice. The duo goes through a series of dangerous maneuvers such as mountain climbing, cliff dancing, hang gliding, boating, and other stunts that put their lives in grave danger.
Mickey and Marie are both committed to shutting down a phony animal rescue shelter that receives funding from the government in the form of a tax exemption. This critical information was passed on by the director of the California FBI Office, Paul Du Pree, who also happens to be Marie’s ex-boyfriend. The Cal Con Labs serves as a front of the fake animal rescue shelter located in the national forest as a base to research and experiment with synthetic drugs on runaway teenagers and child laborers. Mick and Marie get a surprise the further they observe and delve into the illegal operation, discovering the slaughtered caged wild animals which happen to be the CEO’s crazy interest. While the pair works to bring down the operation, Mick is troubled by the thought of possibly losing his lover, Marie, in this dangerous mission when she is suddenly caught off guard while poking around the premises and must learn to control his animal instincts while discovering a spring in the forest he names as the Hummingbird Valley.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
Contact
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 7142495529
email us here