AUTHOR BATYA CASPER WRITES A BOOK ABOUT THE HIDDEN FEELINGS OF THE PEOPLE DURING WAR

Batya Casper narrates a novel based on the effects of war tragedies witnessed by innocent children
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Batya Casper’s Hidden: Nistar is written from the point of view of the children that have witnessed the brutality of war. Selfish humans have disregarded the young, and Casper depicts the negative impact of its tragedy that is deeply embedded, describing the consequences of the greed of the human race. Casper’s book, Hidden: Nistar, is truly noteworthy with its captivating and vivid story.
“This is a brilliantly written novel, and fans of this genre style fiction will absolutely adore it. Fans especially of dramatic, emotionally-driven novellas that focus on painful losses and especially loss in a time of war will be thoroughly engaged in this narrative. As a fan of the genre, I felt the emotional pull back and forth of the characters and their struggles, and loved the way the author weaved their connections to one another throughout each story.” shares Pacific Book Review.
Batya Casper Laks is not only an author, but also an actress, teacher of theater, and director. She has received a BA in English literature from UCLA, as well as a Masters and a Ph.D. in theater arts. Since her early years, Batya Casper has resided in Israel. She was the Boston-based assistant to Israel's cultural attaché and coordinated educational exchange programs for students from the United States and Israel.
Read more about Batya Casper’s Hidden: Nistar by purchasing the book in Kindle Edition, Hardcover, and Paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight
