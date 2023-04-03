BATYA CASPER NARRATES TO READERS THE EFFECTS OF WAR

Author Batya Casper captivates readers with her book, a story narrated told by children that have experienced the tragedy of war
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Batya Casper’s Hidden: Nistar boldly executes a narrative from a child’s perspective during a time of war, an excruciating and depressing era, describing their thoughts and feelings. Casper illustrates the consequences and impact of a raging conflict. Casper has captured the torment felt by these children which makes readers sympathize for the characters of the story. Casper creatively tackles war, human struggle, and its despair, making her book, Hidden: Nistar, a compelling and thought-provoking read that will definitely leave an impression on readers.
“The book is written by Batya Casper. It shows us the horrors and the effects of war tragedies witnessed by children. The impact is astonishing and eye-opening. The way she is able to capture the torment this child goes through after she has lost her parents due to war is remarkable. The way the child has been uprooted from a once familiar and kind environment to an unfamiliar and strange foreign country is rather jarring.” shares H. S. in his book review on Amazon.
Batya Casper Laks earned her Masters and a Ph.D. in theater arts in addition to her BA in English literature from UCLA. Israel has been Batya Casper's home since her early years. She taught adults in Hebrew literature and biblical studies in St. Louis and adults in Hebrew in Boston.
Batya Casper’s Hidden: Nistar offers more than just a book. It brings readers to move and create a spark in their hearts. To learn more about author Batya Casper’s book, please visit Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
