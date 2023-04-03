Gausium Announces the Release of an Upgraded Scrubber 50 Pro

SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium just released the latest updated Scrubber 50 Pro, the newest version of its multi-award-winning robotic cleaning solution. The new version boasts a sleek new exterior design with new colors. It also features a neat-looking operator panel with a reduction of physical buttons for a more intuitive operation. To prevent confusion, the designers have integrated the controls into the software, making it easier to adjust settings and personalize the cleaning experience.

Next to the exterior refinement, the update also brings some significant mechanical improvements that enhance its cleaning performance.

Higher Safety and Efficiency with Upgraded Sensor System
One of the major upgrades is the sensor layout, which enhances the precision and effectiveness of the robot's navigation capabilities. The latest version of Scrubber 50 Pro comes with a rear RGB camera, which improves the robot's rear detection capability and works together with the front cameras to enable flexible obstacle avoidance in complex and dynamic environments. Additionally, the left and right depth cameras have been moved downward to the bottom side, looking upward to better detect hanging objects that may obstruct the robot’s path from above.
The robot has also added a rear LiDAR that enhances its efficiency when connecting to docking stations. Especially in a poorly lit environment, autonomous docking can be a challenging task. The rear LiDAR on the Scrubber 50 Pro makes it easier to detect and connect to the docking station, even in low light conditions.

Enlarged Water Capacity and Extendable Cleaning Width
Another key feature of the updated Scrubber 50 Pro is its larger clean water tank of 30L, improving its capacity by 25% to provide longer cleaning time without interruption. The new version also offers the option of side brushes for the cylindrical brush version (the main brush could be cylindrical or disc-shaped), which work in tandem with the cylindrical brushes, sweeping dirt and debris towards the suction inlet for efficient removal. With the side brushes, the robot can now reach tight corners and clean along the edges as close as zero cm, ensuring that every inch of the floor is cleaned thoroughly. The addition also extends the cleaning width and efficiency, making it easier and quicker to clean large areas.

Optimized Algorithms for Auto Spot Cleaning
The new Scrubber 50 Pro retains all the core advantages of its predecessor, including the groundbreaking Auto Spot Cleaning feature that has been further optimized for superior performance. The robot is powered by the AI-enabled RGBD camera and deep-learning-based algorithms, allowing it to detect contamination on the floor and perform spot cleaning autonomously in those areas. By only cleaning where necessary, the Scrubber 50 Pro is up to four times more efficient than other cleaning solutions, while also reducing water, energy, and chemical consumption. It also helps to promote a safer environment by preventing the buildup of contaminants and the spread of infections.
This edge-leading feature has helped the product to scoop a number of top-tier industry awards in the past year, including the InterClean Amsterdam Innovation Award, the European Cleaning & Hygiene Awards and the INCLEAN Excellence Awards.

“The most rewarded robot is redesigned on the outside and even further developed on the inside,” said Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium. “The updated Scrubber 50 Pro is proof of our ongoing dedication and focus to providing the latest in technology and design, we are confident that it will exceed beyond our users’ expectations.”

