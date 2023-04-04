Gausium and RAAS PAL Reveal the Power of Autonomous Cleaning Technologies at the Automation Expo 2023 in Thailand
CHONBURI, THAILAND, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium, the world-leading provider of autonomous service solutions, and RAAS PAL, its official partner in Thailand, showcased the advanced line of robotic cleaning machines at Automation Expo 2023 in Thailand. Starting from March 8th up till March 10th, the technology ground-breakers were demonstrating innovative functions offered to the commercial cleaning industry at the biggest automation technology trade show in the east of Thailand.
During the expo, autonomous service robots showcased their cutting-edge functions and innovative approach to cleaning that is designed to achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and cost savings. Gausium and RAAS PAL experts who were introducing robotic cleaning machines to the audience provided all comers with a comprehensive explanation of how autonomous cleaning works and how it can benefit their business.
The visitors were able to have a close look at the full line of autonomous service robots and their performance of key cleaning tasks such as autonomous floor scrubbing, vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, etc. Since most of the visitors were from the manufacturing industry, Scrubber 75 and Phantas dragged the most attention from the guests. The visitors were impressed by the abilities of Scrubber 75 to perform multiple cleaning functions, auto-charge and auto-refill water, and its size-to-productivity ratio which is perfect for industrial sites and production lines. Phantas on the other hand has garnered a lot of attention for its compact size and support of elevator integration, which make this four-in-one cleaning solution an ideal option for cleaning office spaces at manufacturing enterprises.
By showcasing the diverse portfolio of autonomous cleaning and service robots at Automation Expo 2023, Gausium and RAAS PAL revealed the power of autonomous cleaning technologies and proved their leadership in the cleaning industry.
