Elbaite, a great place to work: The Self-Custodial Exchange Committed to Diversity, Inclusion, and Employee Empowerment.

Australian self-custody crypto exchange, Elbaite earns coveted “Great Place to Work” Certification with its Diverse, Flexible and Empowering Workplace Culture.

Incredibly honoured for Elbaite to be certified as a Great Place to Work” — Samira Tollo

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbaite is proud to announce they have been awarded “Great Place to Work” Certification. This recognition highlights the Australian self-custodial cryptocurrency exchange's commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and supportive work environment as well as Australia's best wallet to wallet crypto exchange. This exclusive certification is only awarded to companies with exceptional employee feedback gathered from independent analyses, and Elbaite is excited to join the ranks.

Elbaite proudly prioritises the well-being of its employees and celebrates having diverse representation throughout all levels of the organisation. Last year the self-custodial crypto exchange was awarded “Gender and diversity leader of the year” by Blockchain Australia. The Elbaite team consists of members from different ethnicities, religions, sexualities, and cultural backgrounds, from the graduate to the executive level.

We are “Incredibly honoured for Elbaite to be certified as a Great Place to Work and recognise the importance of our team's contribution to achieving the company vision.” - says Samira Tollo Elbaite, co-founder and CTO. “We will continue prioritising diversity, inclusion, and employee empowerment as we strive to make Elbaite an even better workplace. Elbaite would be nothing but an idea if it were not for the incredible work of our team!”

About Elbaite:

Elbaite is a self-custodial cryptocurrency exchange, that enables wallet to wallet crypto trading. Making buying and selling digital assets faster, more cost-effective and more secure than traditional centralised crypto exchanges. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and customer service, Elbaite is dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses in the rapidly evolving world of digital currencies.

About Great Place to Work:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviours. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognises outstanding workplace cultures and produces annual lists of the best workplaces in different regions, industries, and categories.