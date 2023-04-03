Natural Wellness Platform Announces Plans to Launch Animal Wellness Forum

anyone who has companion animals understands the unique bonds that we share. We believe that the wellness of our pets should be as convenient and accessible as our own.”
FORNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Herb-n-Wellness, announces plans to launch a social media style animal wellness forum. The membership based forum allows members to share with other likeminded pet parents regarding animal wellness topics. Discussion areas will include emotional wellness and behavioral health, as well as specific chronic health issues such as animal diabetes and cancer. Members will also have access to animal wellness posts by Dr. Patti McCartney, the site’s founder. In addition to being a board-certified naturopathic doctor, animal naturopathic doctor and master herbalist, Dr. Patti will also draw on her training and experience as a pet estate planning attorney, in contributing through her posts and discussions
According to McCartney, “anyone who has companion animals understands the unique bonds that we share. At Herb-n-Wellness, we believe that the health of our pets should be as convenient and accessible as our own. Because pet parents realize that our pets are part of our family, any wellness plan should encompass our furry family members. That's why we created a forum that acknowledge and embrace our wellness needs and those of our pets.
Although visitors can register and join now, the animal wellness forum is expected to officially launch in May.
