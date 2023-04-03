Submit Release
nStep’s New Play-to-Earn Game, Xeno Dragon, will Hold its First Airdrop Event

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its upcoming launch, the newest Play-to-Earn game, Xeno Dragon, will hold its first Airdrop Event from March 27, 2023 until May 31, 2023. New K Stadium users and players will be eligible to join the event if they sign up and install the K Stadium wallet app available in Android and IOS.

To participate, they must create a new wallet and link the wallet with Xeno Dragon at the start of the game’s OBT period, which is on May 3, 2023. If either of the conditions are not met, they will be automatically excluded from the event. Those who already created a wallet before the event will not be eligible to join. They must also follow Xeno Dragon through their SNS (Discord, Youtube, Twitter and Facebook) as part of the missions.

Players who installed and signed up for the wallet on the following dates will claim event rewards:

- 1st Airdrop: May 4, 2023
- 2nd Airdrop: May 11, 2023
- 3rd Airdrop: May 18, 2023
- 4th Airdrop: May 25, 2023

The first lucky 10,000 users who installed the K Stadium wallet will also get 0.5 KOK and 5 XDC as rewards.

Xeno Dragon is a Play-to-Earn game where players will foster dragons by challenging a variety of game modes. They can also sell the dragons and gears in exchange for currencies – both in-game and real money.


Click this link to join the Airdrop event:
https://gleam.io/MsBvV/xeno-dragon-1st-airdop-competition

Pre-Register now and don’t forget to sign up and install the K Stadium wallet app!
Pre-Registration link: http://prereg.xenodragon.io/

K Stadium
Google Play Store (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.kstadium
Apple App Store (iOS): https://apps.apple.com/kr/app/kstadium/id1628459935


Official Links:

Github:
https://nstep-corp.gitbook.io/drago-saga/xeno-dragon/about-us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xenodragon.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_XenoDragon_
Join our Discord Community!
https://discord.gg/yf7KkZrwHm


About nStep

nStep is a Korean gaming company that has many years of experience in making games of a variety of genres. They are known for collaborating with other gaming companies in producing mobile games that became popular around the world. Notable games they have worked on are Lineage, Marvel Run Jump Smash, and more.

Jeongho Yang
Geeknation Outsourcing Inc.
