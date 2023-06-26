Xeno Dragon kicks off with the newest updates and events starting this June
Exciting events are here for nStep’s popular mobile P2E game, Xeno Dragon as it prepares for the awaited official launch!SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xeno Dragon, nStep’s new Play-to-Earn game continues to thrive with the latest events and updates as it prepares for the awaited official launch. Three (3) events are set to begin with the new update.
1. NFT Expedition Event - Players can obtain XDS, Gems, and Gold items when they participate with NFT Dragons in the NFT Expedition Event from June to 22, 2023 to July 5, 2023.
2. Roulette Event - Using XDS to perform every draw, players may obtain Dragon Breakthrough Materials from June to 22, 2023 to July 5, 2023.
3. Event Shop Updates - Xeno Dragon’s Event Shop will be holding two events. By consuming gems per draw, players can perform the Growth Material Draw from June 22 to July 7, 2023 and the Gear Selection Draw from June 22 to July 14, 2023.
More updates regarding rewards and events are also waiting for those interested to join. Xeno Dragon is a free to download mobile game that is now available to download in GooglePlay for Android and the Apple AppStore for iOS.
Official Links:
GooglePlay Store: https://bit.ly/XDPRJune22
Apple AppStore: https://apple.co/44y5Sp5
Github:
https://nstep-corp.gitbook.io/drago-saga/xeno-dragon/about-us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xenodragon.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_XenoDragon_
Join our Discord Community!
https://discord.gg/yf7KkZrwHm
About nStep
nStep is a Korean gaming company that has many years of experience in making games of a variety of genres. They are known for collaborating with other gaming companies in producing mobile games that became popular around the world. Notable games they have worked on are Lineage, Marvel Run Jump Smash, and more.
Sang-Ok Noh
nStep Corp
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other